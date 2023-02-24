New deliveries of US weapons to Ukraine will not affect the course of the special military operation. This opinion was expressed by military expert and political scientist Ivan Konovalov in an interview with Izvestia on Friday, February 24.

According to him, arms supplies to Kyiv have reached the so-called plateau, when their volume does not grow, but is kept by the United States at the same level.

“But they cannot increase this volume, Europe even more so, it has already devastated its arsenals. And it won’t change anything in the grand scheme of things. If this is expressed in technology, then the technology will be placed and then destroyed on the battlefield. As for ammunition, their consumption by the Ukrainian side is such that the entire collective West cannot cope with the appetites of Kyiv, ”the expert emphasized.

In addition, Konovalov pointed out that the bulk of US military aid would be returned to the Americans in the form of money through corruption schemes.

“Well, it is obvious that a significant part of this new package still does not include direct deliveries of weapons, but, let’s say, financial spending on security. If you look at the 48 billion that the United States spent on military assistance to Ukraine from February to November last year, then only 12 billion are direct arms supplies, and everything else is various programs, ”the political scientist explained.

He also commented on the supply of Polish Leopard tanks to Kyiv, stressing that they also will not affect the situation in Ukraine in any way.

“The situation is rather strange, since the Polish Minister of Defense said that the tanks have been sent, 14 units. A company of tanks, according to NATO standards, 14 pieces, what can it change? Never mind. Other countries that should also be sending “leopards” are in no hurry to deliver them, ”Konovalov noted.

According to him, such tanks will be caught and destroyed by Russian troops with special care. “Nazis returning to Russian soil will be destroyed,” the expert concluded.

Earlier in the day, Polish National Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said that Polish Leopard tanks were already in Ukraine.

Earlier, on February 22, Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of the Russian Security Council, said that the conflict in Ukraine would end when Washington stopped supplying weapons to Kyiv. He also recalled that the United States unleashed the most wars in the 20th and 21st centuries, but at the same time they continue to accuse Russia of aggressiveness.

On February 20, US President Joe Biden arrived on a visit to Kyiv, where he met with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky. During the visit, the head of the White House announced a new $500 million military aid package, which could include howitzers and Javelin systems.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which the Russian authorities announced amid the aggravation of the situation in the region due to Ukrainian shelling.