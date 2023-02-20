Neither Washington nor Kyiv are going to end the conflict in Ukraine, the supply of weapons will continue. Denis Denisov, an expert at the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation, told Izvestiya about this on February 20, commenting on information about the meeting of American and Ukrainian leaders Joe Biden and Vladimir Zelensky in Kiev.

“This once again demonstrates that no one is going to end the conflict. There are no prerequisites for serious negotiations. All this should be considered in the context of symbolism, this is information policy, which occupies a much more important place than reality. And the supply of weapons will continue. It is unlikely that today there will still be something extravagant and extraordinary, but this is enough, ”the expert said.

Denisov added that the meeting between Biden and Zelensky would lead to a further intensification of hostilities.

Earlier in the day, Reuters reported that Biden announced in Kiev a new $500 million military aid package for Ukraine. The American leader said he came to Kiev specifically to meet with Zelensky and reaffirm “Ukraine’s unwavering commitment to democracy, sovereignty and territorial integrity.” “.

On January 25, Dmitry Novikov, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, told Izvestia that the longer the Ukrainian conflict is prolonged, the more benefits Washington will receive. According to the deputy, the United States benefits from prolonging the Ukrainian conflict, as they want Russia to repeat the fate of the Soviet Union, “thanks to which the West once got out of an acute economic crisis and was fed by a variety of resources.”

Washington also wants to subordinate the European Union to its will, the parliamentarian noted. In his opinion, due to the Ukrainian conflict, European countries may lose their economic potential.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.