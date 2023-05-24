the politics of up heats up with this statement of om prakash rajbhar rjl

UP Politics: Elections are to be held for two MLC seats in Uttar Pradesh, where the ruling party BJP’s victory on both the seats is believed to be certain. But the Samajwadi Party has made the contest interesting by fielding its candidates, while the MLC candidates of the SP have written letters seeking support from the backward and Dalit MLAs of the opposition parties. Om Prakash Rajbhar, National President of Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party, has given a statement regarding the proposed MLC election. He has said that if someone asks us for votes in the MLC elections, we will vote but till now no one has asked us for votes. Along with this, while making a scathing attack on the government for the closure of 2000 notes, he said that corruption will increase as long as the big note remains. Our party believes that corruption will stop only if the biggest note is of 100 rupees.