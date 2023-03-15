The Pope made a statement about the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra

March 15 - BLiTZ. Pope Francis made a statement regarding the situation in the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra in Ukraine, which the Kyiv authorities are going to hand over to the schismatics, <a rel="nofollow" href="https://tass.ru/obschestvo/17270227?utm_source=yxnews&utm_medium=desktop">transmits</a> TASS.

Parties to the conflict in Ukraine must “respect religious places” and people of any denomination who engage in prayer lend their support to “the people of God,” the Pope said during a collective audience on Wednesday, March 15.

Recall that according to the decree of the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine, the monks of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra must leave the monastery before March 29 in connection with the termination of the lease. The abbot of the monastery Pavel (Lebed) said that the brothers would not leave the Lavra even under the threat of execution.

Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Rus’ has already appealed to the primates of the local Orthodox churches, Pope Francis, UN Secretary General António Guterres with a request to intervene and prevent the expulsion of the monks of the canonical Orthodox Church.

Minister of Culture of Ukraine Tkachenko invited the monks of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra to join the OCU