The premiere screening of the historical drama “Nuremberg” took place in Moscow

On February 20, the premiere screening of the film “Nuremberg” took place in Moscow. The picture restores in detail the trial of the 20th century over the leaders of the Third Reich.

“It seemed that this topic was closed, that once and for all an end was put in this process, and all of humanity learned about the true facts. But it turned out that it wasn’t. <...> my character says that we are doing this process not for the sake of the victims, but for the sake of our children,” said Yevgeny Mironov, who played the role of Colonel Migachev in the film.

Colonel Migachev, played by Yevgeny Mironov, is responsible for the preparation of the Nuremberg Trials.

People’s Artist of Russia Sergei Bezrukov appears on the screen as the state prosecutor from the Soviet Union, Roman Rudenko. It is noted that the words of his character are taken from the minutes of the court session.

“The feeling was up to goosebumps when you are present at the Nuremberg trials. <...> When you are immersed in this, it is impossible to calmly pronounce words, ”said Bezrukov.

The director of the film, Nikolai Lebedev, in an interview with Izvestia, said that the film script contains real stories of his grandfather and uncle, who died in the war. Thus, according to him, the Nuremberg trials acquire not only a global, but also a deeply personal sound.

“It seemed to me that this personal intonation would be close to the viewer. This is not a dry story of a trial, this is the story of people who ended up in this boiler, and they tried to find the strength to live on, ”Lebedev stressed.

He also said that for the authenticity of the Germans were played by actors from Germany, Americans – from the United States. Also, for filming court scenes, Mosfilm built an exact copy of the Nuremberg courtroom – in full size.

In addition, the composer Eduard Artemyev managed to participate in the mixing of the musical series, but did not live to see the premiere. He passed away at the end of last year.

Nuremberg will be released nationwide on March 2.