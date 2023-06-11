The presence of teachers in Bihar will be monitored through VC, a control room will be prepared

The education department will now monitor through VC (video conferencing) the presence of teachers teaching in government schools of Bihar and to follow their routine. Along with this, the presence of District Education Officers will also be recorded through VC only. The education department will keep an eye on the functioning of the teachers in the schools and the education officers in the office on a daily basis. Along with this, the education officers will also be entrusted with the responsibility of monitoring the teachers.

Control room will be prepared

Along with this, through video conferencing set up in the district education headquarters, all the officers will give details of the works done daily. For organizing video conferencing, a control room will be set up in various district education headquarters of the state including Patna at a cost of nine lakh rupees. LED TV, cameras and high speed internet facility will be provided in the control class.

Teachers and officials will join video conferencing

On behalf of the Education Department, all the District Education Officers have been directed to connect the teachers and office bearers with the VC for the inspection of the schools in their area. Apart from sharing the information of their day-to-day activities, the education officers will also hand over the information about the actual status of the schools visited. Video conferencing will be held daily in the morning and evening. It will be mandatory for all education officers to attend the VC at 9.30 am and 6 pm. All necessary preparations have been completed for this. From June 13, the monitoring will be done by the department through VC. District Education Officer and other officials will be present in the VC.

Daily monitoring of teachers’ attendance in Bihar, regular inspection of schools will also be done

installation of equipment

DPO Poonam Kumari told that the work of installing various equipment in the District Education Office has been started for conducting VC. After connecting the internet connection, the education officer will be able to attend the meeting held at the headquarters online.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ihwI0x1kz6g)