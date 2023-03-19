The presenter of the weather forecast on the American channel CBS fainted live

March 19 - BLiTZ. In Los Angeles, right during a live broadcast of the weather forecast on CBS, its presenter fainted. This is reported by The New York Post.

It is noted that during the morning broadcast, an American presenter named Alyssa Carlson Schwartz suddenly felt unwell. The woman did not leave the frame. In just a few seconds, the TV presenter’s skin turned pale, her eyes rolled back and she collapsed to the floor.

The directors of the TV show did not catch on right away. Only after some time, the announcers announced a commercial break.

According to media reports, after the end of advertising, the program did not return to the air. On the same day, Alyssa Carlson Schwartz, who had fainted, got in touch and reassured the frightened spectators. The presenter said that she felt better.

It is also reported that this is not the first time that a woman becomes ill on live television. A few years ago, the presenter vomited right on the set. Then doctors discovered she had heart problems.

