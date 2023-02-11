Connect with us
The President of Germany urged to lower the policy on the issue of admission of Russian athletes

News

The President of Germany urged to lower the policy on the issue of admission of Russian athletes

Published on

Politics should not influence the discussion about the admission of Russian athletes to competitions. This was announced on February 11 by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

“This is a decision that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) must make when interacting with associations. I think it’s a bad idea to get involved in politics at the moment,” he told the agency. DPA during the Biathlon World Championships in Oberhof.

Steinmeier expressed confidence that a solution would be found.

“This is a discussion that has just begun and should be further discussed between the IOC and associations. Considering previous decisions, I am quite sure that responsible decisions will be made in the end,” he added.

On the eve of February 10, the Russian Foreign Ministry called unacceptable political demands on Russian athletes as conditions for returning to sports. The Ministry advocated the equal development of sports cooperation.

On January 25, the IOC announced that they would consider allowing Russian athletes who do not support a special military operation to compete in a neutral status.

North Korean spies in South Korea use spy watch
Trending
North Korean spies in South Korea use spy watch

In response, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Peskov, said that even the wording of the initiative turned out to be too much politics, which “should be alien” to the ideas of the Olympic family.

In early December last year, French President Emmanuel Macron announced the need for all countries to attend the Summer Olympics in Paris, including those in conflict.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
You may also like...
Related Topics:
News Desk

Contents published under this byline are those created by the news team of BLiTZ

Click to comment

Leave a Comment

More in News

To Top
%d bloggers like this: