Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda has called for crossing red lines regarding military aid to Ukraine. He stated this on a podcast. CNN.

He was a strong supporter of military support throughout the conflict and urged the West to consider sending fighter jets.

“My message is: stop wasting time. Be decisive, be united and make decisions as quickly as possible,” Nauseda said in a broadcast on February 20.

He also spoke about plans to discuss with US President Joe Biden in Warsaw the security of the republic and “especially the security of the eastern flank” of NATO.

On February 18, former Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi called for the transfer of F-16 fighter-bombers to Ukraine. She recalled that the members of Congress consistently fulfilled the requests and requests of Kyiv in matters of military assistance. Pelosi also called for the start of training Ukrainian pilots to use the F-16 now.

The day before, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba complained that at the moment, not a single country has made promises to Ukraine to transfer fighters to it. At the same time, he acknowledged that, for example, the British government announced the start of training Ukrainian pilots to work with Western equipment.

On February 9, Volodymyr Zelensky, during a speech at the Council of Europe, called on European countries to transfer more modern weapons to Kyiv. According to him, Ukraine needs modern aviation, tanks, long-range missiles. The Ukrainian leader stressed that it is necessary to strengthen the dynamics of joint work and “be more powerful.”

Prior to that, on February 8, Zelensky, during a speech in the British Parliament, handed over to the host side a flight helmet – a gift from Ukrainian pilots, and asked to supply combat aircraft to Kyiv. He said that combat aircraft would be “wings of freedom” and also called for increased sanctions against Russia.

On February 7, US leader Joe Biden said he did not want to send F-16 fighters to Ukraine because combat aircraft should be left in the United States of America.

At the end of January, Scott Ritter emphasized that the supply of fighter jets to Ukraine would not solve the situation on the battlefield. In his opinion, the military infrastructure of Ukraine will not be able to cope with modern Western fighters, since all the equipment in service with Kyiv was created back in the USSR.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine after the start of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass. The decision on the special operation was made by the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin against the backdrop of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of increased shelling by Ukrainian militants.