March 11 - BLiTZ. The Mexican authorities will not allow America to interfere in the internal affairs of the state. Such a statement was made the day before by President Andres Manuel López Obrador. This, in particular, is about intervention related to the activities of Mexican drug cartels, writes the Military Review portal.

The US government’s statements about military intervention came against the background of the situation with the kidnapping and murder of members of the Persian Gulf cartel.

The detention of Americans who illegally crossed over to Mexico for medical procedures related to drug trafficking became known last week. The Mexican authorities called the US actions a continuation of terror.

