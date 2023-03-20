March 20 - BLiTZ. One of the main and iconic newspapers in China published an article by Russian President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. Reports "Military Review".

The article is directly related to the upcoming state visit of President Xi Jinping to Russia with Vladimir Putin.

In the article, the President of the Russian Federation focused on relations between Russia and China, which are currently in their prime. The two states are building an open security system, the hallmark of which is the equality of participants.

It is important to note that the President of the Russian Federation in the article touched upon the topic of Ukraine. He emphasized the fact that Russia is trying to solve everything through diplomacy. But the West has shown no interest in finding a way out. Against this background, Russian-Chinese relations are the basis of stability in the world.

Global Times: US using Kyiv as a pawn to weaken Russia and control the EU