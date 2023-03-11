March 11 - BLiTZ. Joe Biden noted that he has not yet decided whether to sign a bill proposed by Congress to declassify intelligence data on the origin of coronavirus infection. But at the same time, the chief US WHO specialist believes that the declassification of these data in the future will help to avoid such pandemics. </p> The United States gave Kyiv an ancient weapon found in a parcel from Russia March 11, 2023 at 03:52

Earlier, Congress approved the bill and it is believed that the data will have to be declassified within 90 days after its signing. According to preliminary information, the virus probably escaped from the University of Virology in Wuhan, but then the circumstances of the virus entering the market and finding out how bats are to blame are needed. China needs direct assistance in this matter. This document has already been sent to the Beijing Communist Party government.