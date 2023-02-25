The authors of the Svod telegram channel wrote an interesting post dedicated to the double of the Ukrainian leader. As it turned out, Vladimir Zelensky has a double.

Netizens compared videos on the YouTube platform and came to the conclusion that the doppelganger rides with the politician and in some cases even acts instead of him. It is difficult to say who actually visited the hot spots of the special operation.

February 25, 2023 at 02:01 pm

From all this, the conclusion follows that the Ukrainian media have been leading readers by the nose all this time.

Recall that the NWO in Ukraine began in February last year and continues to this day. In it, the Russian army fights against the oppression of the Kyiv regime and frees civilians.