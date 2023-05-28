The President welcomed the inauguration of the new Parliament House by PM Modi

New Parliament Building: PM Modi inaugurated the new Parliament House this morning. After this, he honored the laborers engaged in the construction of the house. Earlier, PM Modi paid floral tributes to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi and participated in the Havan Puja. During the inauguration, he installed Sengol in front of the Lok Sabha Speaker’s chair and took blessings from the 20 pundits present at the event. President Draupadi Murmu welcomed the inauguration of the new Parliament House by PM Modi and called it a matter of pride for the entire country.

Welcomed the inauguration of the new Parliament House

President Draupadi Murmu today welcomed the inauguration of the new Parliament House by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that it is a matter of pride and immense joy for the whole country. In his message on the occasion of inauguration, the President said that the inauguration of the new Parliament House will be written in golden words in the history of the country. He said in his message – The inauguration of the new Parliament House is a matter of pride and happiness for all the people of India.

An important milestone in the democratic journey

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh read out the President’s message. Describing the Parliament as a guiding light for the country, President Draupadi Murmu said that the new Parliament House is an important milestone in our democratic journey. President Murmu said- The occasion of the inauguration of the new Parliament House will be written in golden words in the history of India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament House today. (with language input)