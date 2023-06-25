The previous colliery will open after Durgapuja, talks between displaced struggle committee and CCL management held in Ranchi

Preparations are on in full swing to open the last colliery in Bokaro district. All necessary procedures will be completed within three months and after Durga Puja back colliery Will be made operational with the help of the displaced. These things were said by CCL CMD PM Prasad, who was selected for the chairmanship of Coal India. Under the chairmanship of Shri Prasad, high-level talks between the leaders of the displaced Sangharsh Samiti and the CCL management were held in a cordial atmosphere at Darbhanga House, Ranchi on Saturday.

Verification of documents of acquired land will start soon

There was agreement on several points regarding the opening of the previous colliery. It was decided in the talks that the acquired land verify documents To do this, within 15 days, a tripartite talk will be held with the concerned officials of the state government and a solution will be found soon. After this, the process of giving jobs and compensation to the ryots will be started. Arrangements will be made for rehabilitation of many localities affected by the previous colliery.

These people also participated in the talks

Director Technical (Operation) Rambabu Prasad, Dhori GM Blitz Aggarwal, Revenue General Manager Shankar Jha and other officers were present in the talks. While on behalf of the displaced, the committee’s chairman Lakhanlal Mahto, working president Kashinath Singh, Binod Mahto, general secretary Kashinath Kewat, former chief Kalpana Devi, Dilchand Mahto, Nirmal Chaudhary, Kali Singh, Devin Mallah, Prakash Mallah etc. were included.

Ryots will get compensation under the act

The leaders of the committee objected to the compensation amount fixed by CCL at nine lakh two thousand nine hundred rupees per acre and demanded payment as per RFCT LRR Act 2013, on which the management agreed. The management said that compensation will be paid to the ryots as per the RFC TL RR Act 2013.

Demand to give contract up to one crore to displaced affected people

The leaders raised the demand to implement the order to give contracts worth up to one crore to the displaced and to provide alternative employment to the unemployed. On this question, the CMD instructed the officials to make pap cards and give contracts to the cooperative societies. This information has been given by the chairman of the committee Lakhanlal Mahato and Kashinath Kewat.

Land measurement of closed Pichhari colliery completed, report to be submitted on 12th t) Talks between Displaced Struggle Committee and CCL Management