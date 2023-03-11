The price of gas in Europe exceeds US$550 per thousand cubic meters

Exchange prices for gas in Europe rose to $550 per 1,000 cubic meters. m. This is evidenced by the data of the London Stock Exchange on March 10 ICE.

On this day, April futures on the TTF index opened trading at $515 per 1,000 cubic meters. m. In the future, the cost rose to $551.6 per 1 thousand cubic meters. m, up 15.4% from the previous day.

Prior to this, the price of gas in Europe fell below $450 per 1,000 cubic meters. m for the first time since the end of July 2021. March 9, Dean of the Faculty of International Energy Business of the Russian State University of Oil and Gas. THEM. Gubkina Elena Telegina explained this by the coming spring and ending with a warm winter.

Earlier, on March 3, Sergey Chevrychkin, a financial analyst at the Finmir marketplace, told Izvestia that the fall in gas prices in Europe is also affected by the return to the market of the largest liquefied natural gas plant in the United States, Freeport LNG. The enterprise did not work for some time after the fire in June 2022. Since February 12, 2023, the plant has shipped the first batch of LNG to customers.

At the same time, Igor Yushkov, a leading analyst at the National Energy Security Fund, an expert at the Financial University, told Izvestiya on February 28 that China is entering competition for energy resources, and if the country consumes more energy and buys more LNG, this may affect the formation of a shortage in energy markets. as well as rising prices.