The price of oil may rise to above $75 per barrel in April

The price of Brent crude on March 20 fell below $71 a barrel for the first time since December 2021. At 15:45 Moscow time, the quotes rose to $73, but at 17:30 Moscow time they again rolled back to $72. In general, for the month the fall was about 15% – on February 20, a barrel of Brent was at about $ 83.8, according to ICE trading data.

The reason for price fluctuations is investors’ fears that a banking crisis in the United States could provoke a recession in the global economy and a decrease in demand for energy resources, Dmitry Alexandrov, head of the analytical research department at IVA Partners Investment Company, told Izvestia. True, already in April, oil quotes may recover to above $75 per barrel, he said.

The active actions of the US Federal Reserve to stabilize the situation in the country’s banking market and the launch of swap lines with the world’s largest central banks allow us to say that the financial and economic reasons and investors’ fears will soon come to naught, so there should not be a fall only at these moments long and deep. Without new serious negative factors, it will be possible to count on the return of quotations, the expert noted.

In mid-March, economists at the American bank Goldman Sachs warned that a recession was 35% likely to hit the US over the next year due to the “economic consequences” of the situation in the US banking sector.