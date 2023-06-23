The Prime Minister dominated the US Parliament, Parliament resounded with the slogans of Modi-Modi

Washington, June 22 (Hindustan Times). On the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the US Parliament, slogans of Modi Modi echoed. This was the second time that Prime Minister Modi addressed a joint session of the US Parliament. Earlier, PM Modi issued a joint statement after bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden. In his address, the PM targeted Pakistan over cross-border terrorism.

India will become the third largest economy in the world in the next few years.

PM Modi said that when India develops, not only the countrymen benefit from it, but the whole world develops from it. The PM said that in the next few years, India will become the third largest economy in the world.

At the same time, after the address at the White House, PM Modi also made several tweets. Deeply touched by the warm and gracious reception, the PM said in his tweet. Look forward to fostering even deeper ties and mutual cooperation in the times to come. Glad to see the enthusiastic presence of the Indian community at the White House. Their support and warmth is truly symbolic of the deep ties that bind our two countries together. It is a testimony to our shared values ​​and mutual respect.

Democracy is in the DNA of both India and America

<

p style=”text-align: justify;”>PM Modi objected to the question of a journalist in the White House. Actually, as soon as the journalist said that people say that India is a democratic country, then PM Modi said that I am surprised that you are saying that people say. People say no but India is democratic. PM Modi said that both India and America have democracy in their DNA.

PM Modi further said that peace and security in the Indo-Pacific is our shared priority. He said that I and President Biden are unanimous that the development and success of this region is important for the whole world. The presence of such a large number of Indians in the White House is a testimony to the fact that Indian-Americans are the real strength of our relationship, the PM said.

Speaking at the White House, PM Modi said that India and the US are walking shoulder to shoulder in the fight against terrorism and radicalism. PM Modi said that we agree that concerted action is necessary to end cross-border terrorism.

PM Narendra Modi said that our economic relationship with America is growing rapidly. Trade between our countries has nearly doubled over the past decade to over $191 billion, creating thousands of jobs in both India and the US.

Releasing a joint statement with Biden, Modi said the US-India partnership in trade and investment is important not only for the two countries but also for the global economy. Today America is India’s largest trading partner. We have decided to clear the pending trade issues and make a fresh start.