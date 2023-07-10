The Prime Minister interacted with the ministers and officials and reconnoitered the rain-affected areas.

New Delhi, 10 July (Hindustan Times). Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to senior ministers and officials to take stock of the situation in the wake of excessive rains in some parts of the country. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) gave this information on Monday.

The PMO said teams from local administration, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are working to ensure the well-being of the affected people.

In a tweet, the PMO said, “PM Modi spoke to senior ministers and officials and took stock of the situation in the wake of excessive rains in parts of India. Teams of local administration, NDRF and SDRF are working to ensure the well-being of the affected people.

It is noteworthy that in the last two days, heavy rains and strong winds have caused havoc in many parts of North India. Many rivers of North India including Yamuna in Delhi are in spate. Due to record rains on Sunday, civic agencies are struggling to deal with the situation. The hilly areas of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir have been worst affected. 17 people lost their lives due to landslides and floods. Apart from this, five deaths have also been reported in the plains of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan.