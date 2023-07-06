the prime minister to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 10 projects in chhattisgarh on friday sbh

PM Modi Chhattisgarh Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will come to Chhattisgarh’s capital Raipur tomorrow i.e. on Friday and will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of ten projects worth about Rs 7,600 crore. The officials informed about this today. This is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first visit to the Congress-ruled state in his second term. Assembly elections are to be held in the state later this year. State BJP leaders believe that Modi’s visit will infuse new energy among the party workers. The Bharatiya Janata Party had ruled the state for 15 consecutive years and lost to the Congress in the 2018 assembly elections.