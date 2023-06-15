The problem of diabetes is increasing rapidly in the country including Jharkhand, you will get benefit from these asanas of yoga

In Jharkhand, the problem of diabetes is increasing rapidly in the whole country. Earlier, where the people of the cities used to get caught in the grip of this problem, now the people of the villages are also fast becoming its victims. The main reason for this is lifestyle disorder. Many important organs of the body: Heart and kidney are affected by diabetes. This stops or slows down the production of insulin from the pancreas. Women are also becoming victims of this disease.

The main reason for this is spending most of the time in the kitchen or on the office chair. Many women are suffering from diabetes even during pregnancy. The reason for this is hormonal disbalance. After the Corona epidemic, the number of people suffering from diabetes has increased across the country. In such a situation, yoga is the only method by which diabetes can be controlled without any medicine. Regular yoga practice activates the pancreas and starts producing insulin.

Pancreas becomes active and insulin production starts.



1. Surya Namaskar: This yoga benefits the whole body. There is no need of any other asana after this asana. By doing Surya Namaskar one gets relief from many diseases. The muscles and arteries of the body become active.

2. Katichkrasan: This posture is beneficial in the problem of diabetes. Stomach problems go away by taking it daily. There is relief from problems like constipation and gas. This asana is beneficial in respiratory diseases.

3. Merubakrasan: In this asana, the body has to be bent. The spine has to be done in a crooked and bent state in the asana. Pancreas can be activated with this asana. Due to the activation of the pancreas, the production of insulin starts in the body, which is effective in controlling diabetes.

4. Dhanurasana: It is also called Dhanush Asana (Bow Pose). In this asana, the body becomes like a bow. This puts pressure on the stomach. This activates the pancreas and insulin is released.

5. Bhujangasana: It is also called cobra pose. During Yogasana, the body becomes in the shape of a snake. This will cause stretching of the stomach along with the throat. Practicing yoga regularly activates the pancreas and promotes insulin secretion.

6. Mercatasan: Body weight decreases with this asana. The maximum benefit is found in reducing the extra fat of the thigh and abdomen.

7. Shirshasana: This asana has to be done on the head, which is also called headstand pose. This will increase the flow of blood and make the pancreas work faster. Due to this, the condition of sugar in the blood starts improving.

8. Mandukasan: It is also called frog posture. In the course of Yogasana, the body becomes in the shape of a frog. This causes strain on the stomach, which is helpful in activating the pancreas.

9. Ardha Matsyendrasana: In this asana, the body has to be made like half a fish. In this, whole body exercise including spinal cord, legs can be done. The pancreas is awakened by the pressure on the stomach from the asana.

10. Kapalbhati: This asana reduces the extra weight of the body. The body is balanced. The maximum effect of posture is on the stomach. When muscles and arteries become active, the pancreas works fast.