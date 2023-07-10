The problem of farmers increased due to the hide and seek of monsoon, the fields are dry even in monsoon

Seraikela, 10 July (Hindustan Times). In the month of Sawan, in the rural areas where earlier the fields used to be buzzing, there used to be greenery all around. From plowing the fields to planting paddy, the farmers were busy. On the other hand, this year, the hide-and-seek monsoon has not only ruined their dreams, but has also increased the problems of the farmers. The hours of waiting for them to plant crops in their fields are getting longer. The dark clouds in the sky are lighting the lamp of their hope everyday. But the few drops of rain falling from these clouds are not able to quench the thirst of the earth.

Due to this, trees and plants are seen dry in all the four directions and the fields are also completely deserted. Neither the plough-bulls, nor the tractors nor the laborers of the farmers are visible there. Due to lack of rain, there is no enthusiasm of any kind among the farmers. Due to lack of sufficient rainfall, the fields have not yet been plowed in Gamharia, Kandra and surrounding areas. Same is the condition of mountain drains and ponds. The mountain rivers and ponds here are still dry. This water source, which quenches the thirst of common people, is longing to quench its own thirst. These water sources are seen counting the days in the desire of water. Many farmers of the area told that till now the plowing of the fields is over and the work of planting paddy straws starts. But, this time the indifference of the weather has drawn lines of worry on his forehead. If there is no rain in a fortnight then the farmers may have to face drought conditions.

Due to lack of rain, the difficulties of the farmers who grow vegetables have also increased. The source of underground water has gone down a lot, due to which most of the chapakals in the area have died. In such a situation, when drinking water is not available to the people, then how can irrigation of the fields be possible. It is known that the farmers of the region are completely dependent on monsoon rains for irrigation. Due to non-availability of any other alternative source of irrigation, the farmers are now gradually becoming interested in farming and instead of doing farming, they have started considering it appropriate to feed their families by doing daily wages. Many farmers told that information about heavy rains in the next two-three hours is broadcast daily by the Meteorological Department. But this year even this information is not proving correct. Due to this indifference of the weather, this year farmers are shying away from investing capital in their fields.