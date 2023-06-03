The process of application for admission in Para Medical Institutes of Jharkhand has started, this is how the selection will be done

The process of application for admission in government and non-government para medical institutions of Jharkhand started from Friday. These exams will be organized by the Jharkhand Joint Entrance Competition Board. Candidates appearing in this examination will have to apply online by June 25. In case of any kind of error or discrepancy in the application form, it will be possible to modify it till June 26 and 27.

Which courses will be applied for



Through this exam, enrollment will be done in various courses of intermediate level courses like pharmacy and paramedical. Along with this, enrollment will also be done in one-year courses for matriculation level certificate courses like Dresser, Medical Lab Attendant, Radiographer Attendant etc. The exam will be OMR based.

what is educational qualification



For admission in this course, applicants must have passed Inter with (Science Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics). Apart from this, the applicant must have completed 17 years of age before the commencement of the examination. After the result, there will be an interview of the selected candidates in the written test. After this the final merit list will be issued. Apart from the official website of the Commission, the list of selected candidates in the merit list will also be published in daily newspapers.

what is the application fee



Candidates also have to pay the application fee to appear in this exam. The application fee has been kept at Rs 900 for general category candidates and Rs 450 for scheduled castes and tribes. The examination fee will be payable through Debit Card, Credit Card and UPI which is non-refundable. The level of examination will be intermediate and matriculation level. In this, 50-50 questions will be asked from Biology, Chemistry, Physics and Mathematics.