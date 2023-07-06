The process of giving compensation for death due to spurious liquor has started in Bihar, for the first time four lakh rupees will be given.

Dependents of 32 people who died due to drinking spurious liquor in Bihar will soon get an ex-gratia amount of Rs. Among the people who will get this amount, 26 are from East Champaran district and six from Nalanda district. On the recommendation of the concerned District Magistrate, the Prohibition Products and Registration Department has informed the Chief Minister’s Secretariat about this. As soon as the process is completed, the amount will be made available to the dependents of the deceased through the District Magistrate.

Compensation will be given for the first time on death due to poisonous liquor

Shrikrishna Paswan, Joint Commissioner of the Prohibition Products and Registration Department, told in a regular press conference on Thursday that on the instructions of the Chief Minister, an ex-gratia grant of Rs. provision has been made. For this, the District Magistrate has got the right to send recommendations.

The amount will be given through DM this week.

At present, the DM of East Champaran (Motihari) has recommended ex-gratia grant amount to the dependents of 26 victims of spurious liquor case in April 2023. People of five police station areas Harsiddhi, Paharpur, Turkaulia, Sugauli and Raghunathpur were killed in this incident. At the same time, the Nalanda DM has recommended giving this amount to the dependents of the six deceased. Both the proposals have been sent to the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, where the process is underway. It is expected that the dependents will get the amount through DM this week.

Alok Baba became Alexander who came to India on tourist visa from Russia, this was revealed after 3 years in Nalanda

Funds are being given only to those who are confirmed

On the question of journalists in this regard, the Joint Commissioner said that under the provision, the amount is being given only to those people whose death is confirmed due to spurious liquor in the post-mortem. If the DM recommends ex-gratia grant to the dependents of the deceased who were deprived of the post-mortem, then the amount will also be given to them.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XAnCfiuaCRc)