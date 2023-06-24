The process of investigation started in the sinking of Titan, this submarine went to show the wreckage of Titanic

Titan Implosion: America and Canada started the process of investigation to find out the cause of the sinking of the Titan submarine. However, they are grappling with questions as to who is responsible for the accident and how it happened. The US Coast Guard said on Friday that a formal investigation had not yet begun, as maritime agencies continued to search the area where the submarine was damaged in the accident.

Five people aboard the submarine went to see the wreckage of Titanic

In this incident, all 5 people aboard the submarine have died. The wreckage of the submarine was found at a depth of 12,500 feet, hundreds of feet away from the wreckage of the Titanic ship. These people aboard the submarine went to see the wreckage of Titanic. An initial search and rescue operation led by the US Coast Guard has begun and is expected to cost millions of dollars in a massive international effort. As of Friday, it was not clear who would lead the probe, given the complex investigation will involve multiple countries.

Submarine registered in Bahamas

Titan is owned and operated by Oceangate Expeditions, based in the US, but the submarine is registered in the Bahamas. Oceangate is based in the city of Everett in Snohomish County, Washington, but the company was closed by the time the Titan arrived. Although the Polar Prince submarine from which Titan was made was from Canada and the people killed in the incident are from England, Pakistan, France and America. The US Coast Guard has declared the sinking of the Titan submarine a major maritime accident, the National Transportation Safety Board said Friday, and the Coast Guard will lead the investigation. NTSB spokesman Peter Knudsen said the information was provided by Coast Guard officials to the agency’s senior management and the NTSB has joined the investigation. Meanwhile, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada said on Friday that it is launching an investigation into the Polar Prince. During the voyage to Titan, there were 17 crew members and 24 other people on board the ship.