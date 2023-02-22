The project for the transfer of the Anastasievskaya Chapel in Pskov passed the state examination

The project for the transfer and restoration of the Anastasievskaya Chapel in Pskov was approved by the state historical and cultural expertise. ANO “Revival of cultural heritage objects in the city of Pskov (Pskov region)” reports this in its Telegram channel.

“Scientific and design documentation for the preservation of the object of cultural heritage of federal significance “Anastasievskaya chapel with murals” in Pskov has passed the state historical and cultural expertise,” the report says.

As clarifies Pskov Information Agency, the project was developed by specialists of the St. Petersburg company Artrust LLC. The purpose of the planned work is to preserve the chapel and its historical and cultural value.

The Anastasievskaya chapel is going to be moved 40 meters so as not to interfere with the reconstruction of the Olginsky bridge.

The chapel was erected in 1911 according to the design of the architect Alexei Shchusev. Its walls are painted with frescoes based on sketches by Nicholas Roerich. It is noted that initially the object was located on the same level as the Olginsky Bridge, but during the reconstruction of the crossing in the 1970s, it was moved to the banks of the Velikaya River.