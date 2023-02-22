The Prosecutor General’s Office sent to court the case of the writer Glukhovsky on discrediting the RF Armed Forces

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia sent to the Basmanny Court of Moscow a criminal case against the writer Dmitry Glukhovsky (this material concerns the activities of foreign agent Dmitry Glukhovsky) on discrediting the Russian Armed Forces. The trial will be held without the defendant, reported in Telegram channel departments on February 22.

The author of the novel “Metro 2033” is accused of publicly disseminating deliberately false information about the use of the Russian Armed Forces. It is reported that Glukhovsky fled from the investigation and court, is outside the Russian Federation and was put on the international wanted list.

According to investigators, last year, while abroad, the writer published posts on his social networks containing false accusations against the Russian military.

“The court chose a preventive measure in the form of detention in absentia against him,” the Prosecutor General’s Office said in a statement.

On October 7, the Ministry of Justice recognized writer Dmitry Glukhovsky as a foreign agent in the media. In addition to him, two more people were included in the register – sociologist Iskander Yasaveev and public figure from Buryatia Evgenia Baltatarova.

The arrest of Glukhovsky became known on June 7 last year. The court noted that, according to the sane article, he faces from five to 10 years in prison.

On February 24, Glukhovsky, together with a number of writers and cultural figures, signed an appeal to stop Russia’s special military operation to protect the inhabitants of Donbass.

Glukhovsky is the author of the post-apocalyptic novel Metro 2033 and its sequels Metro 2034 and Metro 2035. He has also written the novels Twilight, The Future, Text, and The Post, and numerous short stories. “Gazeta.Ru”.

On March 4, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law criminalizing the dissemination of fakes about the RF Armed Forces.