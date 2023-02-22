The Prosecutor General’s Office sent to court the case of the writer Glukhovsky on discrediting the RF Armed Forces

February 23, 2023, 00:00 – BLiTZ – News

The Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation sent a criminal case against the science fiction writer Dmitry Glukhovsky*, who is accused in absentia of discrediting the armed forces of the Russian Federation, to court. TASS writes about it.

“According to the investigation, in the period from March 10 to May 10, 2022, Glukhovsky, while outside the Russian Federation, posted on his personal pages on social networks personal publications in the form of text records and videos mounted with artificially created evidence of the prosecution, containing under the guise of reliable reports, deliberately false information about allegedly deliberate shelling and bombing of residential buildings, schools and hospitals by Russian military personnel, massacres of civilians and rape of underage Ukrainian schoolgirls during a special military operation, ”the agency cites the text of the message of the oversight agency.

Earlier, journalist Alexander Nevzorov* was fined because of the status of a foreign agent. The presenter did not put a notification about the new status in the posts in Telegram for July 4 and 5 and on his YouTube channel. As a result, 10 thousand rubles were debited from Nevzorov* accounts.

The journalist was fined back in July last year. Nevzorov * ignored the notice of payment, which is why the material was handed over to the bailiffs for enforcement proceedings. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.

*Included in the register of individuals acting as a foreign agent, by decision of the Russian Ministry of Justice.