The prosecutor’s office approved the indictment in the case of ex-Deputy Minister Rakova

The Moscow prosecutor’s office approved the indictment in a criminal case against former Deputy Minister of Education Marina Rakova. This was reported to journalists on February 20 in the press service of the department.

“The prosecutor’s office approved the indictment in the criminal case against Rakova. The defendant pleaded guilty, partially compensated the damage caused by the crimes. The criminal case will be sent to the Nikulinsky District Court of Moscow for consideration on the merits.

The indictment was also approved against other defendants in the case: former employees of the FGAU “Foundation for New Forms of Education Development” Maxim Inkin and Artur Stetsenko, the rector of “Shaninka” Sergey Zuev, Evgeny Zak, Kristina Kryuchkova and Ivan Fedotov.

Earlier, on January 25, investigators of the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced the completion of the preliminary investigation of the case against Rakova and other defendants. The criminal case was transferred to the Metropolitan Prosecutor’s Office.

On August 4, 2022, Rakova pleaded guilty to embezzlement and asked to be released from the pre-trial detention center under house arrest. According to her lawyer, the defendant also stated that she wanted to pay damages.

Rakova is a defendant in a criminal case on the embezzlement of funds from the Federal State Autonomous Institution “Fund for New Forms of Education Development” in the amount of more than 50 million rubles. She was arrested in October 2021. Rakova is charged with three episodes. According to investigators, together with her accomplices, she stole money during the implementation of state contracts in the field of education, concluded with her participation in 2019.

Also, Rakova is accused of fictitious employment of 12 employees of the Ministry of Education to combine them as researchers at the Institute of Social Sciences of the RANEPA. In October 2022, the university denied this information, stating that the fictitious employment in a scientific institution is impossible.