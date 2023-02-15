The prosecutor’s office began checking after accidents at housing and communal services in Vladivostok

In Vladivostok, an inspection was organized into several accidents at housing and communal services facilities that left thousands of people without heat and water supply. The prosecutor’s office of Primorsky Krai reports this on its Telegram channel.

According to the agency, on February 15, at about 11 am local time (4:00 Moscow time), there was a rupture in the section of the heat supply network on Zhigura Street, 16. The heat supply was suspended in 23 houses, in which more than 4 thousand people live, writes RIA “Vostok-Media”.

A little earlier, at 9:30 (2:30 Moscow time), there was a shutdown of cold water in five houses along the streets of Geroev Varyag and Irtyshskaya. It affected 1.2 thousand consumers.

“The supervisory authority will assess the fulfillment of the requirements of the law in the maintenance and maintenance of public utilities, as well as the observance of the rights of citizens to the uninterrupted provision of public services,” the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

As the IA specifies PrimaMediathe agency will pay special attention to charging fees only for actually provided utilities.

On January 23, more than 110,000 residents of Ussuriysk (Primorsky Territory) were left without power due to a power outage. The local prosecutor’s office also organized an investigation into the incident.

