The prosecutor’s office took control of the investigation of a fire in a house with a hotel in Moscow

The Moscow prosecutor’s office took control of establishing the circumstances and causes of a fire in a house with a hotel in the center of the capital, which became known on February 21.

A prosecutor’s check was organized. In the course of supervisory activities, an assessment will be made of the fulfillment by responsible persons of the requirements of federal legislation, including on fire safety, and, if there are grounds, prosecutorial response measures will be taken, the statement says. Telegramdepartmental channel.

Moscow Prosecutor Denis Popov put on personal control the conduct of supervisory measures, the establishment of all the circumstances of the incident and the adoption of a procedural decision based on the results of the pre-investigation check.

Prosecutors continue to work at the scene of the fire.

The fire in the building became known on February 21. Previously, the cause of the fire was the arson of things by one of the residents. According to the latest data, six people died in the fire, including two children with signs of carbon monoxide poisoning. Doctors provided medical assistance to nine people.

The Main Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the capital opened a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Art. 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Provision of services that do not meet security requirements”).