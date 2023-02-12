Connect with us
The Rangers beat the Carolinas in the NHL championship with a score of 2:6

The New York Rangers won the NHL home game against the Carolina Hurricanes. The meeting ended with a score of 6:2 in favor of the New Yorkers, the newspaper writes.Sport Expressfrom February 12th.

During the game, Russian forward Artemy Panarin scored, he scored four goals and made an assist. Two more goals for the “Rangers” on account of Mick Zibanejad and Kaapo Kakko.

Teuvo Teräväinen and Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored goals at the Hurricanes, while forward Andrey Svechnikov scored an assist, the newspaper reports.

After this game, the Rangers are in sixth place in the Eastern Conference with 70 points, and the Carolinas are in second place with 76 points.

Earlier in the day, the Washington Capitals reported a 2-1 victory over the Boston Bruins in an NHL regular season game. The Russian defender of “Washington” Dmitry Orlov scored an assist in this meeting.

On the eve it became known about the victory of the Canadian club “Toronto Maple Leafs” in an away match against the American “Columbus Blue Jackets”. During the meeting, the Russian goalkeeper “Maple Leaves” Ilya Samsonov made 30 saves.

On the same day, Russian forward Vladimir Tarasenko opened the scoring in the Rangers’ regular season NHL game against Seattle. This goal was the first for the hockey player in the New York team.

