The rating of the most influential people in Russian football has been compiled

Edition “Sport-Express” on Tuesday, February 14, published an annual ranking of the 30 most influential people in Russian football.

The list is published for the third time. It is based on insiders, opinions and information collected by journalists of the publication. The rating was headed by the President of the RFU, Chairman of the Board and General Director of Gazprom Neft Alexander Dyukov.

Journalists noticed that Dyukov, from the moment the clubs and the national team were suspended, was in constant contact with international organizations, and during the World Cup he flew to Qatar to personally discuss important issues. In addition, despite all the difficulties of 2022, the RFU retained almost all key sponsors, which allowed it not to lose financial stability.

On the second line is the assistant to the President of Russia, a member of the Board of Trustees of the RFU, Igor Levitin, and the third place was taken by the chairman of the board of Gazprom, the patron of Zenit, Alexei Miller. In last year’s ranking, Levitin was in third place, and Miller, on the contrary, was in second.

The top ten also includes RPL President, RFU Vice President Alexander Alaev, RFU Secretary General Maxim Mitrofanov, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko, Novatek PJSC Board Chairman, RFU Board of Trustees Head Leonid Mikhelson and RFU Vice President, Head of the Football Federation Denis Solovyov of the Moscow Region (shared seventh place), Chairman of the Board of Directors of CSKA, Assistant to the President of Russia Maxim Oreshkin, former President of the RPL Ashot Khachaturyants, agent Pavel Andreev.

The full list can be found on the website “Sport-Express”.

