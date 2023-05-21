Bangladesh Prime Minister’s ICT Advisor Sajeeb Wazed Joy has said Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leaders described 2018 general elections as fair and participatory while speaking to the media on election day but they changed their statements in the evening as results were coming in.

“…The leaders of BNP did not talk about any kind of rigging or widespread irregularities on the election day. News reports show people voting spontaneously, BNP leaders expressing satisfaction”, he said in a Facebook post along with uploading a compilation of news clips on Friday night.

He added: “But later in the evening, Mirza Fakhrul-Dr Kamal Hossain’s statements changed completely”.

They started giving speeches blaming the government for their failure, he said, adding that so far they have not been able to present any concrete evidence in support of their claim.

“The leaders of BNP and Oikya Front have been lying continuously regarding the 11th Parliamentary Election in which they were defeated by a large number of votes. Even in the anti-Awami League media, a group is relentlessly trying to establish the ‘night vote’ theory”, he wrote.

Joy said representatives of foreign observer groups ruled the election fair.

“The reason for BNP’s collapse is BNP itself”, he said.

In the Facebook post, Sajeeb Wazed Joy uploaded a video which is compilations of news clips of private-run television channels including Independent, Somoy Television, DBC, News 24 and it also gave references of the daily Ittefaq, Jugantor, Prothom Alo and bdnews24.com.