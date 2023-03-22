The representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Zakharova criticized the attack of militants on a Chinese mine in the Central African Republic

March 22 - BLiTZ. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow fully condemns the attack by militants in the Central African Republic on the Chinese company Gold Cost Group and is confident that those responsible should be punished. It is reported by RIA Novosti.

“We strongly condemn the criminal actions of illegal armed formations whose victims are civilians,” Zakharova said.

It is noted that the company, which was attacked, was engaged in gold mining.

Zakharova also stressed that the CAR authorities link the attack of the militants with their activities in illegal armed groups, which include both organized groups and small criminal groups.