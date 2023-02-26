the republic no longer suffers from electricity shortages – DOS

February 26, 2023, 12:38 – BLiTZ – News The Ukrainian Ministry of Energy announced that the republican energy system is now operating in a “deficit-free mode.” For three weeks in a row, electricity production fully provides for consumption. Minister Herman Galushchenko expects that it will be possible to abandon the limits “in the near future.”

Now the government is considering the possibility of starting to export electricity again. As soon as a stable surplus is recorded in the energy system, this can be realized. But for the time being, the key thing for the country remains “to restore power supply to the regions as much as possible,” where damage to networks is recorded.

“We have corresponding reserves. We have plans to continue to support the energy system in such a way that people do not feel the limitation of supplies. I really hope that in the near future we will not need limits at all for the regions in terms of electricity consumption,” said Galushchenko regarding the absence of electricity shortages in Ukraine.

As early as last week, Ukrenergo pointed out that the pace of restoration of the energy system was ahead of destruction. The head of the company, Vladimir Kudritsky, however, urged “not to relax”, although he predicted “improvement of the situation” in the future. Recall that in November last year, Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov calculated the costs of restoring the energy system and said that it would cost Kiev “hundreds of millions of dollars.” on the Crimean bridge.

As the BLiTZ wrote, on February 22, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal announced that there was no longer a shortage of electricity in the country. But, according to the head of the Ukrainian government, the situation will return to normal only if the Russian Armed Forces stop shelling the infrastructure of the republic. It should be noted that Western countries, as well as Japan, attended to the supply of generators to Ukraine.