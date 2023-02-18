The RF Armed Forces liberated the village of Gryanikovka, Kharkiv region

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation completely liberated the village of Gryanikovka in the Kharkov region. This was announced on Saturday, February 18, by the official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov.

In addition, Russian aviation and artillery inflicted a defeat on manpower and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the areas of the settlements of Novoselovskoye in the Luhansk People’s Republic, Zapadnoe, Masyutovka and Krakhmalnoe in the Kharkiv region.

“The losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in this direction amounted to up to 80 servicemen, three armored combat vehicles, four vehicles, the Msta-B howitzer and the Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer,” Konashenkov explained.

In addition, in the Donetsk direction, the Russian military destroyed up to 150 military Armed Forces of Ukraine, five armored combat vehicles, three vehicles, a Grad multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) combat vehicle and a Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer.

