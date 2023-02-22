The Armed Forces (AF) of the Russian Federation thwarted an attempted counterattack by Ukrainian militants in the Krasnoliman direction. This was announced on February 22 by a military expert, Lieutenant Colonel of the People’s Militia of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR), retired Andrei Marochko.

“Ukrainian fighters took offensive actions from the areas of the settlements of Stelmakhovka, Myasozharovka and Andreevka, trying to cover our positions, which were recaptured from the enemy earlier,” Marochko wrote in his Telegram channel.

According to him, the Ukrainian military tried to create a so-called fire bag, but the RF Armed Forces, which worked proactively, did not allow them to do so. As a result, an attempt to counterattack was thwarted.

The day before, on February 21, the official representative of the Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, said that more than 200 Ukrainian militants and various military equipment were destroyed in the Krasnolymansk direction in a day. Enemy losses in the Kupyansk direction amounted to 70 people.

On the same day, Marochko said that the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) hope to open a “second front” against the Russian side, and the commanders reinforce this hope with relevant rumors, thus raising the morale of the personnel.

On February 24 last year, the Russian Federation launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

