The road could not withstand even seven hours of rain in Patna, Dhansi road including the wheels of the bus in Kankarbagh

In Patna, it rained intermittently from 1 pm to 8 pm on Friday and 39 mm of water rained in seven hours. Due to this many areas of the city got one to two feet of water. However, after the end of the rains in most of the places, the water receded rapidly. Wherever there was water left in the low-lying area, it was less than one foot and till late night the Municipal Corporation’s exercise to remove it was going on. During this, not only the quick response team of the Municipal Corporation was seen on the road, but its officials were also seen monitoring. The sump house was also operated continuously and its inlet and outlet flows were monitored, which helped in quick removal of water.

Sunken road including wheels of bus in Kankarbagh

The road in front of VMart near Tempu Stand in Kankarbagh caved in on Friday. The reason for the sinking of a part of the road in a radius of about one meter was the digging of a pit for laying sewerage pipeline under Namami Gange here. After laying the sewerage pipe below, Budko filled it with soil and then paid the amount to the road construction department to construct a road on this cut portion, due to which the road construction department also constructed a pitch road at this place a few days back. . But the soil used to fill the pit got buried after the rain water seeped through. Due to the subsidence of the base, the pitch road above also became weak and during Friday’s rain, the bus could not bear its weight and sank.

Most of the rain around the assembly

Friday’s rains were not uniform across the city, but fell at different times in different localities and there was a difference in their intensity. The maximum rainfall was received around Vidhansabha, Veerchand Patel Path, Income Tax Golambar etc. Between 1 pm and 2:30 pm, it rained so much that while passing through the road, more than half of the wheel of the CM’s carcade got submerged in it and it came out spewing water. One and a half to two feet of water filled around the Saptamurti Galambara. More or less the same situation prevailed in R Block and Income Tax Golambar and there too water was visible up to one to one and a half feet.

Municipal corporation active in extracting water

However, with the onset of rains, the officials of the Municipal Corporation were also fully active in their efforts to drain the water. In the Vidhansabha, the Municipal Corporation workers were taking out water from a small tanker and taking it outside. However, due to the high speed of the rain, it was not looking very effective and the assembly premises were being filled with water. But after the rain subsided , it facilitated rapid drainage of water .

Two feet of water in Bar Council Road

In SK Puri, during the rains, there was one to one and a half feet of water at different places and it reached two feet around Basawan Park. Due to the low-lying area in the Bar Council Road, one and a half to two feet of water was inundated, similarly one to one and a half feet of water near JD Women’s College and at different places in JP Golambar, Ramgoolam Chowk and Karbigahia. There was water up to half to one and a half feet. The Dak Bungalow was flooded up to one foot. Although it went out in two to three hours after the rain ended.

