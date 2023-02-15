The Rose of Einem Museum and the Good Bus signed a cooperation agreement

February 15, 2023, 16:54 – BLiTZ – News On Wednesday, February 15, a solemn signing of a cooperation agreement took place between the Rose Einem Museum of the United Confectioners holding and the Good Bus, a joint project of the Moscow Department of Transport and the Department of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Moscow.

Good Bus passengers will now be able to visit the popular Einem Rose exhibition, located in the historic building of the Krasny Oktyabr factory, formerly Einem.

The agreement was signed by the head of the social project “Good Bus”, adviser to the Deputy Mayor of Moscow on transport issues M.S. Liksutov Sabina Tsvetkova and Director of the Museum of the History of Chocolate and Cocoa of the United Confectioners Holding Marina Zhdanovich.

“Now passengers of the Good Bus can not only visit one of the most “sweet” museums in our city, but also get acquainted with the production process of their favorite delicacies,” said Sabina Tsvetkova during the signing ceremony of the cooperation agreement.

Earlier it was reported that the Moscow Art Theater Museum and the Good Bus social project solemnly signed a cooperation agreement. Now elderly residents of Moscow have a unique opportunity to visit the historical portrait foyer of the Art Theatre.

Read more in the BLiTZ article.

