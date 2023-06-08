The route of heavy vehicles will be decided in Bihar, fine will be imposed for breaking the rules, considering the safety of the people, the decision was taken

Patna. Due to the improvement of roads in Bihar and increase in their length, the traffic has become very easy. Now it takes minimum time for people to reach from one place to another. But due to better roads, road accidents also increased in many places. After which, keeping in mind the safety of roads and people, it has been decided to decide the route of heavy vehicles in the districts, so that the roads remain safe and people do not face any problem due to the movement of large vehicles in crowded areas. Are. Along with this, road accidents also decreased.

Officers will have automatic radar gun, speed will be controlled

During the review of the Transport Department, it has been decided to provide automatic radar guns in the districts. Along with this, officers will be given training to operate radar guns and officers will monitor with radar guns in all such areas, where speed limits have been fixed for long distances on the road.

Road accidents have increased in the districts

According to the report of the Transport Department, road accidents are more in Madhepura, Shivhar, Saharsa, Samastipur, Jehanabad, Muzaffarpur, Saran, Nalanda, Bhojpur, Aurangabad, Lakhisarai, Buxar, Kishanganj, Nalanda, Bhagalpur and Katihar till March 2021-22 and 2022-23. have happened. After this, the transport department and traffic police have also increased surveillance in these areas.

Construction of Amas-Darbhanga Expressway is stuck in three districts of Bihar, the road will pass through 7 districts

Pedestrians are also dying

Pedestrians are dying in road accidents in the districts due to better roads. This number is increasing. The Transport Department has also given directions to every concerned department to make footpaths and foot over bridges in all such areas, so that pedestrians can move safely.

