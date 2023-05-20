The rules of land-house registry in Bihar will change from June, know which property deed will not be made ..

land registry record bihar: The process of registry of property in Bihar can be very easy from the month of June. Now the tension of taking the witness along for the registry will go away. Only the seller and the buyer of the land will go to the registration office and together they will be able to complete the work of the registry. The buyer and seller of the property to be registered will be identified through Aadhaar card. Major changes are being made in the related software for the said work.

Model deed can be taken from here

According to media reports, changes are being made in the software to simplify the complex process of the registry. At the same time, the registry has also started on the model deed. Registration Department has issued it. These deeds are given without any fee in the registration office. In which you will be able to apply after filling complete information. After submitting the challan, further process will be done by taking the token number of the registry. Whereas the official website of the Registration Department But you can take model deed, you will be able to download it from the website.

software designed

According to media reports, the registration department has prepared its own software. Now the registry amount is deposited by deducting stamp and challan. When the software will be completely updated, you will be able to apply online for the registry of land, flat and house. The details of registration fee will also be known along with the application.

what would be the advantage

Explain that after the implementation of the model deed, there will be convenience in preparing the registry paper. After this there will be no need of any lawyer or Navis. The complete information about the land which is government and non-major will be online. If someone tries to get the land or building registered wrongly, then he will not get success in it. This application will be rejected as soon as the account is entered and the deed will not be prepared.