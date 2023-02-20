The Russian Academy of Sciences announced the threat of leakage of chemical weapons in the Baltic due to sabotage at the Nord Stream

February 20, 2023, 17:07 – BLiTZ – News

Vice-President of the Russian Academy of Sciences, scientific director of the Faculty of Chemistry of Moscow State University Stepan Kalmykov announced the risk of leakage from chemical munitions buried in the Baltic Sea as a result of sabotage on the Nord Streams. It is reported by TASS.

According to Kalmykov, we are talking about a rather dangerous region in relation to old burials, where any destabilization of the seabed can lead to dangerous consequences.

“These are old mines, including chemical warfare agents from time immemorial, which are at the bottom there. Thank God that this did not happen this time, but in general, this potential threat cannot be ruled out, ”the news agency quotes Kalmykov as saying.

He added that to date there is no exact data on where exactly the submerged weapons are located. As possible environmental consequences of the Nord Stream attacks, he pointed to gas emissions from the explosion, the impact on wildlife in the Baltic Sea, and the risk of disturbing old chemical weapons dumps.

Earlier it was reported that the Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, announced Moscow’s intention to seek an investigation into the organization for the explosions at Nord Stream.

According to him, the Russian side “wants and will” demand a full trial. At the same time, the diplomat criticized these actions at the national level, calling them an imitation.

Read more in the BLiTZ article.