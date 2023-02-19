The Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) launched strikes against concentrations of Ukrainian militants in Avdiivka. This was reported on February 19 by an Izvestia correspondent.

The military used FAB-500 air bombs, a RIA Novosti correspondent clarifies. The blows were struck on Sunday evening.

The FAB-500 bombs of the Russian aviation destroyed the dungeons of Azovstal in Mariupol in April last year. The crews of Tu-22M3 bombers then dropped several units of FAB-500 and FAB-3000 bombs on the sites of the plant.

Earlier, on February 16, it was reported that Russian servicemen destroyed a checkpoint of Ukrainian militants in the Avdiyevo direction with a 120-mm mortar strike. At the entrance of the attack, special incendiary mines were used.

Prior to that, on February 14, the official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, said that the efforts of the Russian military in the Avdiivka area in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) destroyed a hangar with military equipment of the 110th mechanized brigade of Ukrainian militants.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

