The Aerospace Forces (VKS) of Russia destroyed the armored vehicle assembly workshop of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in Kharkiv with a missile strike. This was announced on February 12 by the official representative of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov.

“As a result of a high-precision missile strike of the Russian Aerospace Forces in the city of Kharkov, the armored vehicle assembly workshops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were hit on the territory of the machine-building plant named after. Malyshev,” Konashenkov said.

In addition, according to him, three ammunition depots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed – one each in the Zaporozhye region, the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) and the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

During the briefing, the representative of the Ministry of Defense also said that the Armed Forces (AF) of the Russian Federation destroyed up to 100 fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and various military equipment in the Krasnolimansky direction – an infantry fighting vehicle (IFV), five armored vehicles and an Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer.

Over 250 Ukrainian servicemen, one infantry fighting vehicle, four vehicles, two American M777 artillery systems, one M109 Paladin and one Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer, as well as a Hyacinth towed gun and two Rapira anti-tank guns were destroyed in the Donetsk direction in a day.

On the eve of February 11, Konashenkov spoke about the strike on Ukrainian energy facilities. He noted that on February 10, the RF Armed Forces delivered a massive strike on critical energy facilities that ensure the operation of enterprises of the military-industrial complex (DIC) and the transport system of Ukraine. According to him, the goals of the strike were achieved, all designated objects were hit.

Russia continues a special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to start it was made on February 24 against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

