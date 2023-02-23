As part of the peace talks with Kiev, Moscow is ready to discuss the security of the Russian Federation, as well as the rejection of the ban on everything Russian-speaking that is in Ukraine. This was announced on Wednesday, February 22, by Russian Ambassador to London Andrey Kelin.

“First of all, this is the normal treatment of Russian people – the rejection of these ideas of banning everything Russian, including Russian culture and squeezing Russian people out of Ukraine,” Kelin said in an interview with a British radio station. LBC.

The second topic that the Russian side is ready to discuss at the talks, the diplomat called the security of the Russian Federation – leveling the threat that comes from Ukraine. Separately, Kelin drew attention to the refusal of the Kyiv regime to resolve the conflict through negotiations.

On February 23, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Galuzin said that negotiations on Ukraine are possible if Western countries and the Kiev regime lay down their arms and stop shelling Russian cities. He said that after that it would be possible to conduct discussions on the basis of new geopolitical realities.

Galuzin also stressed that the Russian side is also ready to achieve the goals of the special operation through political and diplomatic means. The solution of the situation is hindered by the unconstructive position of the Ukrainian authorities, including the course towards military defeat, sanctioned by the countries of the West.

Earlier, on February 17, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov pointed to the unrestrained escalation of the situation in Ukraine through the efforts of Washington and other capitals. Prior to this, on February 2, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov pointed out that Western leaders forced Kiev to withdraw from negotiations at the very moment when the Ukrainian conflict could be resolved diplomatically, and no other Western country tried to convince Ukraine to return to the path of dialogue.

The last face-to-face round of talks between Russia and Ukraine took place on March 29 in Turkey. Later, Kyiv officially renounced contacts with Moscow. On October 4, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky enforced the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of the country on the impossibility of negotiations.

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.