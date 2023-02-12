The Russian ambassador said there were no injured Russians during the protests in Brazil

The Russian embassy has no data on the affected Russians as a result of the protests that broke out at the beginning of the year in Brazil. Russian Ambassador to the Latin American country Alexei Labetsky spoke about this in an interview with Izvestia.

“We are not aware that any of the Russian citizens, whether in the capital or in other large cities, suffered as a result of these unconstitutional actions. And it seems to me that today there are no grounds to talk about any possible restrictions or recommendations to limit visits to Brazil,” the diplomat said.

As the head of the Russian diplomatic mission recalled, the authorities introduced a state of emergency in the capital region after January 8, when protests began in the country against the background of the results of the presidential elections and the victory of Lula da Silva. It lasted until January 30th.

“Now this federal district and the capital of the country are returning to normal life. Although investigative actions against those who took part, and those who did not contribute to the performance of their official duties, continue,” Labetsky added.

Read more in an interview with Alexei Labetsky to Izvestia:

“Brazil is motivated to join the sanctions regime”

