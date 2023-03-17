The Russian-Amur memorial complex in Irkutsk will be improved in 2023

In Irkutsk, in 2023, they plan to put the territory of the Russian-Amur memorial complex in order. About this IA Irkuts Media reported in the press service of the city mayor’s office.

The improvement project provides for the arrangement of pedestrian paths, installation of lighting, installation of benches and trash cans. In addition, it is planned to repair the entrance group and install a sign with the name of the complex. Landscaping work will also take place.

Also, a stele in honor of the soldiers who died in the hospitals of Irkutsk during the Great Patriotic War will be put in order. It is located near the entrance and is stylized as a white five-pointed star. A fence will appear around the stele.

“The Russian-Amur memorial complex is a significant object for our city. I am convinced that this is why the people of Irkutsk voted for the improvement of this territory,” Mayor Ruslan Bolotov commented.

It is specified that in 2022, CCTV cameras were installed on the territory of the complex.