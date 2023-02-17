The Russian Armed Forces struck at the enterprises providing the Armed Forces of Ukraine with fuel and ammunition

The Russian Armed Forces attacked enterprises that provide Ukrainian troops with fuel and ammunition. This was announced on Friday, February 17, by the official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov.

“On February 16, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out a concentrated missile strike with long-range precision-guided air and sea-based weapons against enterprises that provided the Armed Forces of Ukraine with fuel and ammunition,” he said.

Konashenkov explained that as a result of the strike, the supply of fuel to Ukrainian groups was disrupted, and the possibility of producing explosives, gunpowder and solid rocket fuel in Ukraine was also reduced.

Earlier that day, the Ministry of Defense reported that the Russian Armed Forces had destroyed up to 80 Ukrainian soldiers in the Kupyansk sector. Also, two armored fighting vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and six vehicles were liquidated. In addition, the Russian military destroyed up to 200 military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the offensive in the Donetsk direction.

On February 16, the Russian military destroyed a storage facility for fuel and lubricants for the Armed Forces of Ukraine equipment near the city of Poltava.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.