February 13, 2023, 18:34 – BLiTZ – News Less than two weeks remain until the first anniversary of the NWO, which began on February 24, 2022. The chairman of the presidium of the all-Russian organization “Officers of Russia”, Hero of Russia, Major General Sergei Lipovoy, on the air of the BLiTZ, told what has changed over the year of the NWO.

“In 2022, the RF Armed Forces learned a lot, a huge number of measures were taken to stabilize the situation, primarily in the combat zone. Today, the strategic and tactical initiatives are in our hands. The Russian units have gained confidence in their actions, because they are supported by the whole country. The economy began to work in an accelerated mode, turning to the needs of the army. The production of armed equipment and ammunition is carried out in several shifts. This is felt by the results of the SVO.”

The situation today is reminiscent of the 30s of the last century, Lipovoy explained, referring to the Soviet-Finnish war, which the Soviet leadership was forced to start in order to push the borders away from Leningrad.

“Russia was again left no chance to defend the Russian world through peaceful negotiations.”

Back in May 2022, Russia announced the open conduct of a full-scale hybrid war against it by NATO countries and the United States, in particular. However, information appeared in the media about the adoption of a resolution condemning the Russian military in Ukraine for a vote in the UN General Assembly on February 24th.

